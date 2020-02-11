Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,564,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Benchmark raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at $31,875,861. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

