Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2,321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 195,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in CDW by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $7,333,004. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

