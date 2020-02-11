Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 124.5% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,633. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.4027 dividend. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

