Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 124.5% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,633. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.
