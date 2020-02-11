Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 22,775,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

