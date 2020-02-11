Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 96,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,521. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

