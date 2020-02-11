Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $245,000 Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2,120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,967. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.