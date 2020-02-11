Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $291,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Halliburton by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 322,788 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 653,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

