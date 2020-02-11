Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.78. 1,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,815. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.83 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.