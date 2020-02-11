Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Trading Down 14.3%

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 509,536 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,621% from the average daily volume of 29,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research firms recently commented on QUMU. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $302,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

