Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Trading Down 14.3%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 509,536 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,621% from the average daily volume of 29,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research firms recently commented on QUMU. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $302,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit