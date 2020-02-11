Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,617,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 4,890,256 shares.The stock last traded at $8.76 and had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

