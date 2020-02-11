Radium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,572.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006071 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1,572.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,949,014 coins and its circulating supply is 3,936,825 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

