Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.11-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.84 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.11-0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Rapid7 stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock worth $7,089,920 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

