Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €670.00 Price Target by Bankhaus Lampe Analysts

Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rational has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €647.60 ($753.02).

Shares of Rational stock opened at €665.00 ($773.26) on Monday. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €706.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €668.22.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

