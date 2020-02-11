Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

