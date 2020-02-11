RChain (RHOC) Market Cap Hits $6.98 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, AirSwap and BitMart. RChain has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $1,020.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.48 or 0.03568186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00251196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00134979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002860 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, Bitinka, Kucoin, ChaoEX and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.