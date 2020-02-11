Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
RDIB remained flat at $$23.85 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Reading International has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.49.
About Reading International
