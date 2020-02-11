Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RDIB remained flat at $$23.85 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Reading International has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Get Reading International alerts:

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.