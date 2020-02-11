Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.80

Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 8281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.42. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.