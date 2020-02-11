RED Hits Market Capitalization of $442,593.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $442,593.00 and $50,826.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007269 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000309 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.