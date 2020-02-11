Refereum (RFR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and Gate.io. Refereum has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

