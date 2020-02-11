Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,530 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.42.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $386.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

