Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 4,133 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

