Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 687 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 221,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,711. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.