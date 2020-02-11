Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

