Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.37. 525,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.