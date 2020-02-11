Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 883 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.55. 240,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

