Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 16,834 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ENI by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

E traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 14,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eni SpA has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.