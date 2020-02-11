Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,365,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,191,000 after acquiring an additional 345,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

