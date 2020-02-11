RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

