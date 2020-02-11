RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Down 11.4%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 47,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

