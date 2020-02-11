Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (ADVM, AVRO, FLDM, MG, MIME, MRKR, RNG, VRNS)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 11th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to .

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from to .

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from to .

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to . Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from to . The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to . The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from to .

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to . They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

