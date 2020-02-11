Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Progressive were worth $81,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 156,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

