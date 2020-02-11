Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $75,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

BK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 227,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

