Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $100,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

ICE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. 241,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

