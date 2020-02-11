Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Valero Energy worth $83,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

