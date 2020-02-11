Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,052 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Biogen worth $104,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from to in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.64 on Tuesday, reaching $332.29. 110,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.89 and a 200-day moving average of $265.95. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

