Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,719 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of AON worth $92,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AON by 45.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 50,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.21. The company had a trading volume of 67,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,959. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.69.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.