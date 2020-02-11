Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $88,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.16. 17,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.92. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

