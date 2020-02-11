RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.76.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $213.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

