RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $213.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.71.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.