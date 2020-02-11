Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 6th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

RBA stock opened at C$56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$42.64 and a 52 week high of C$58.94.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

