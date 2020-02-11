Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 28th

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE RIV opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.