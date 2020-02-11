Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Acquires 185 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.73. 2,694,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,178. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

