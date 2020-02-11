Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Acquires 3,555 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after buying an additional 686,750 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after buying an additional 315,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 683.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after buying an additional 277,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.13. 1,653,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

