Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.79. 2,990,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.56. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

