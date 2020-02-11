Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 6,540 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 28,688,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

