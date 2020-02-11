Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $65,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,435,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

