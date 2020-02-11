Robert W. Baird Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. OTR Global reissued a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Sunday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $32.29. 182,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,224,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after buying an additional 1,047,480 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,653,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after buying an additional 215,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.