Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a CHF 365 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 329.75.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.