Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stake Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Roche Holdings AG Basel makes up approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 665,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,301. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

