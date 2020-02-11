Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.